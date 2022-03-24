HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will visit western Massachusetts Thursday to celebrate the Make Ready Program. The program is working to expand last-mile broadband internet access.

Both Baker and Polito will attend the event at 10 Thursday morning at the Massachusetts Green High-Performance Computing Center on 100 Bigelow Street in Holyoke. Join 22News for a livestream of this event.

