SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in Springfield Tuesday, promoting the Administration’s forward legislation and the effect it would have on infrastructure in the area.

The Governor will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for an event at the Overland Lofts on Chestnut Street at three Tuesday afternoon.

The FORWARD Bill stands for an act investing in future opportunities for resiliency, workforce and Revitalized downtowns.

It would allocated Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to projects to help cities recover from the pandemic.