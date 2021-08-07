Governor Cuomo’s legal team calls AG report ‘targeted’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s legal team said they are not being given evidence to properly defend the governor and called the Attorney General’s report “targeted.”

“I’m a former federal prosecutor and I know the difference between putting haste together against a target verse independent fact finding,” said Counsel Rita Glavin.

In a press conference on Friday, Glavin immediately discredited Attorney General Letita James’ report into sexual harassment complaints against the governor. Cuomo’s position statement said the report “purposefully” omitted key evidence.

“There has been no openminded fact finding in this case,” Glavin said.

The Attorney General’s report has been given to lawmakers, including the Assembly Judiciary Committee. The committee has given the governor until August 13 to submit any additional evidence.

“Instead of asking independent fact finders, the investigators acted as prosecutors, judge and jury,” Glavin said.

Denial and intent are key points to the governor’s defense: Photos of the governor hugging and kissing both men and women, tweets from his accusers praising him and records logging his schedule are all part of evidence from the governor’s defense, additional evidence Glavin said should have been added before the report’s release.

“The investigation was done to support a predetermined narrative,” Glavin said.

The counsel added there needed to be a fuller and fairer process that was not given to the governor. They think the additional evidence from the governor’s team could change the minds of assembly members who may vote to impeach the him.