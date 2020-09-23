Connecticut Governor forms vaccine advisory group, spring breaks axed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is forming an advisory group to validate the safety of any coronavirus vaccines and how to distribute them to the public.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the group Monday, saying the goal is to ensure the public has confidence in them. The panel also will determine how best to distribute the vaccine, with top priority possibly going to certain populations such as nursing homes, first responders, schools and colleges.

State officials, meanwhile, have canceled spring break at Connecticut’s four state universities due to coronavirus concerns. And several schools around the state were closed Monday because of positive virus tests.