SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — While the Governor was in the western part of the state on Friday 22News asked her about the proposed closures of four nursing homes in Hampden County.

With some families saying they are being told they might have to move residents to Pittsfield or Boston, Governor Maura Healey said she wants to put patients needs first.

“We want to do everything we can to make it easy for patients and their families. It’s so, so important and making people travel huge distances doesn’t get you there. We have got to make sure that’s resolved in the right way,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Northeast Health Group, which owns the four facilities from Westfield to Chicopee, said they are closing because of a 2022 state rule that limits two patients per room. Representative Bud Williams has proposed a pause on the cap, something Governor Healey said on Friday that she is looking into, but wants to put residents their families first.

The Governor said she also wants to be sensitive to the employer, as well as the workforce. Meantime the United Food and Commercial Workers Union put out a statement saying they are still waiting to bargain the severance of the nearly 200 union employees impacted.

Next week we should find out if the state will approve the proposed closure date of June 6th for the four nursing homes.