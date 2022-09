(WWLP) – State Attorney General Maura Healey has a sizeable lead over her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl in the race for Governor. A new Emerson College Poll indicates 53 percent of voters favor the democrat to 34 percent support Diehl, but 12 percent remain undecided.

Additionally, 55 percent of all voters view Healey favorably, compared to 34 percent for Diehl. However, the republican nominee holds a lead among unenrolled voters 45 to 38.