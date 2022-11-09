(WWLP) – From Tuesday’s election, voters had to choose a new Governor Council for both the 7th and 8th districts.

Governor Council 7th District

For the 7th District, democrat Paul Depalo took the lead with 147,637 votes, defeating republican Gary Galonek with 106,574 votes.

Depalo was a Worcester attorney that had been elected to the Governor’s Council in 2020. His governor council win for the 7th district is a redemption from his loss in 2018.

His opponent Galonek was a former Sturbridge business owner and served on the Tantasqua Regional School Committee. Primary opposition was neither faced by Depalo nor Galonek in September.

Depalo will now be serving mainly central Massachusetts, which doesn’t include towns like Brimfield, Holland, Monson, and Wales in Hampden County, and Ware in Hampshire County.

Governor Council 8th District

The 8th District was represented by Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley who chose not to run for re-election.

Candidates that ran were a previous North Adams School Committee member, Tara Jacob, and an Air Force veteran and a former investigator for the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General, John Comerford.

Jacobs secured her nomination spot after winning a contested four-way Democratic primary. Comerford on the other hand is a Republican party.

A total of 140,550 votes helped Jacobs gain a win as the new Governor Council of the 8th District. Her opponent received 86,573 votes.

Berkshire and Franklin Counties, and nearly all of Hampden and Hampshire Counties, with the exception of Brimfield, Holland, Monson, Wales, and Ware make up the 8th District.