AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governors Drive in Amherst will be down to one lane Monday and Tuesday.

According to the UMass Police Department, construction will begin sometime Monday for reclaiming the pavement.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next two days if possible as the road will be down to one lane while crews work.

Police said there will be other construction throughout the week that will also cause delays.