Grab and Go: School liquidation event in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Public Schools will hold a Grab and Go liquidation event for surplus school items on Saturday morning.
The event will include a variety of items such as student and teacher chairs and desks, file cabinets, metal closets, tables and more will be available to take home for free. The Grab and Go will be held at Veterans Park School on Chapin Street October 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Masks are required and a limited amount of people will be allowed inside at a time.