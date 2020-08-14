Graduates to represent fire departments in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As thousands of firefighters before them, 14 firefighter recruits took their places Friday with their brothers and sisters throughout Massachusetts.
The 15th class to complete the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting training program consisted of 14 recruits adding strength to the Massachusetts fire departments.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newestState Fire Marshal Ostroskey
firefighters are needed more now than ever. We have taken advantage of technology, reduced
class size to increase social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-
wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times.”
“This rigorous professional training provides our newest firefighters with the basic skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely. Being able to provide training closer to where western Massachusetts firefighters live and work has long been a goal of the Department of Fire Services and the fire service leadership.”MFA Director Evans
The graduates represent the following fire departments:
- Agawam
- East Longmeadow
- Easthampton
- Granby
- Holyoke
- Ludlow
- Southbridge
- Springfield
According to a news release from Holyoke Chief Jeff Przekopowski, PFF Daniel Boyle and PFF Kevin Quinones will be joining the department.
The firefighters who graduated Friday learned all of these skills and more from certified fire instructors who are also firefighters. They learn how to contain and to control fires as well as training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques, and rappelling.
The ten-week program involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.