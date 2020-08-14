Graduates to represent fire departments in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As thousands of firefighters before them, 14 firefighter recruits took their places Friday with their brothers and sisters throughout Massachusetts.

The 15th class to complete the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting training program consisted of 14 recruits adding strength to the Massachusetts fire departments.

“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest

firefighters are needed more now than ever. We have taken advantage of technology, reduced

class size to increase social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-

wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times.” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey

“This rigorous professional training provides our newest firefighters with the basic skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely. Being able to provide training closer to where western Massachusetts firefighters live and work has long been a goal of the Department of Fire Services and the fire service leadership.” MFA Director Evans

The graduates represent the following fire departments:

Agawam East Longmeadow Easthampton Granby Holyoke Ludlow Southbridge Springfield

According to a news release from Holyoke Chief Jeff Przekopowski, PFF Daniel Boyle and PFF Kevin Quinones will be joining the department.

Courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

Courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

The firefighters who graduated Friday learned all of these skills and more from certified fire instructors who are also firefighters. They learn how to contain and to control fires as well as training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques, and rappelling.

The ten-week program involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.