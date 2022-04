(WWLP) – Sunday night’s Grammy Awards included an appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy begged viewers to support his country. In the message, Zelenskyy said, “Our Musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who cannot hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

Following the speech, John Legend performed his song “Free” alongside three Ukrainian artists.