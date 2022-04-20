NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, The Source+, a dispensary on Pleasant Street of Northampton, known as an award-winning Nevada-based cannabis company, is to mark its grand opening in honor of 4-20.

“We are thrilled to bring The Source+ to Northampton, where we look forward to cultivating a new cannabis community,” said Simon Nankervis, CEO of The Source+. “We chose Northampton because the city and its residents have been leaders in de-stigmatizing cannabis and enabling its community to participate in all of the benefits our products have to provide to patients and customers. We are excited to expand our Source+ community to Massachusetts.”

The Source+ location is 5,280 square feet, featuring more than 39 cannabis strains and a selection of edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and other cannabis products.

The company will celebrate its grand opening with product promotions, live music from Lemon Street Band, tarot card readings, and bites from The Majestic Saloon from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hours of operation:

Sunday through Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m