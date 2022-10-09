GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the pandemic this holiday weekend hasn’t been the same in the western Hampden county community of Granville.

But on this Sunday in October, for the first time in two years, the crowds returned for the popular Granville Harvest Fair. People were anxious to get back to this attraction on a brisk fall day.

Traditionally, the Harvest Fair attracts the attention of visitors anxious to support a good cause.

“We’re helping right now the northwest corner of Connecticut and also the southwest corner of Mass.,” said Robin Denny of Non Profit for Pets. “We’re helping food banks and pet food programs that are sustainable because there are many animals that have to be surrendered.”

If you’re still interested in enjoying locally made ice cream and maple syrup, you’re in luck. Sunday was day two of the Granville Harvest Fair, it will run again this Monday.