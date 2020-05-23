Grass pollen season on its way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Tree pollen is still high in western Massachusetts, but usually tree pollen season starts wrapping up in late May and into early June.

Another allergen that makes you sniffle and sneeze has yet to ramp up.

Right now, grass pollens are low, however with significantly warmer weather on the way, levels will be rising soon. June is the prime time for high grass pollen levels because soil takes longer to warm up than the air does.

Pollen levels change on a day-by-day basis depending on temperature, wind, and rainfall. Overall, the grass pollen season is on its way.

If you’re allergic to ragweed, that’s a little later in the summer until the early fall. Mold allergies come back in the autumn as well. The primary symptoms of allergies are sneezing, an itchy/runny nose, congestion, itchy and red, watery eyes, wheezing and potentially a cough. You can also have hives and swelling.

These symptoms are different from COVID-19 symptoms. Which, according to the CDC, include: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and potentially new loss of taste or smell.