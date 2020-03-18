1  of  5
Great Dane lifts senior spirits

(KXAN/NBC News)  Tonka the Great Dane might look intimidating, but his temperament is tame, and the folks at Cedar Pointe Health and Wellness Suites in Cedar Park, Texas can’t get enough of him.

“He has brought so much joy,” Tonka’s “mom,” Courtney Leigh says.

In these tough times of no-touch and social distancing, the senior center facility unfortunately can’t accept visits for their residents, even from family and friends (and Tonka), due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tonka and his trainer are closing the gap with increased outdoor visits. Leigh loves the interaction, even if it’s through a window.

