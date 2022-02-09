Great lakes starting to freeze over

COD Imagery of Lake Erie ice cover

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Satellite imagery from the College of Dupage shows Lake Erie’s ice cover already at around 80-90%. Though this ice coverage is not too far from normal as it tends to frequently freeze over during winter, especially around this time. Lake Erie is the southeasternmost and fourth-largest of the five Great Lakes. With the greatest depth of 210 feet, however, it is the shallowest of the lakes (average depth of 62 feet) and the only one with a floor above sea level.

Lake Ontario only has around 20-25% ice cover which is also right around where it should be for this time of year. The reason why Lake Ontario doesn’t freeze over as much as Erie is because it’s much deeper with the greatest depth of 802 feet and an average depth of 283 feet. That’s over four times deeper than Lake Erie!