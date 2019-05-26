Greater Boston Charity Horse Show held at Eastern States Exposition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11th annual Greater Boston Charity Horse Show came to western Massachusetts for the first time this weekend.

The four-day event welcomed community members to come out and experience “the power of the horse.”

It’s also the first year the show has been held at the Eastern States Exposition.

The show benefits UpReach Therapeutic Center, a New Hampshire non-profit, which offers people with or without disabilities activites and therapies, such as therapeutic riding.

UpReach’s executive director, Karen Kersting, told 22News the show’s proceeds will allow UpReach to fund programs like weekend retreats for veterans suffering from PTSD or workshops for children who’ve experienced trauma. She said, “It’s just a great opportunity for us to be able to share our love of horses and the horses’ power to heal and make a difference in our lives. And remembering how horses were such a significant part of our military history as well. We salute the horses as we do the rest of the veterans this weekend.”

Kersting told 22News, show-goers should plan on the show returning to the Big E fairgrounds next Memorial Day weekend.

