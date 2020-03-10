Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Office Of Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday that the parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.

“The bottom line is that it’s a lot easier to be smart and aggressive and early than it is to play catch up on the back end. That’s the approach we’re going to take.” Mayor Luke Bronin

Mayor Bronin says effort will be made to either reschedule Hartford parade or “honor the Irish heritage in some other way.” — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 10, 2020

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was scheduled for this Sunday, March 15 was postponed also due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Related: Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Earlier Monday, Governor Ned Lamont urged city leaders to cancel big gatherings of more than 100 people.

According to the Office of Mayor Luke Bronin, he had met with the Health Director and Emergency Management Director to determine what to do with the Hartford parade.

Below is a list of parades in the state: