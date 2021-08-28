Green River Fest 2021 sells out after being canceled during pandemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Green River Festival is back with a whole weekend of fun events after it was canceled last year because of COVID-19 precautions.

The weekend was so highly anticipated that it actually sold out. 22News spoke with a group of friends from Green River, Colin, Jessy, and Lauren. All three were excited to dance.

“Oh man it’s been over a year, we needed this,” Jessy said.

The Festival strongly encouraged only vaccinated people to attend and masks were recommended in areas that tended to be more crowded, like food lines or near the stage.

The festival’s return was not only welcomed by the attendees, but by the many local businesses that set up shop. Like Berkshire Brewing Company.

“Berkshire brewing has been here for 27 years and they are family and they’ve supported from the very beginning from 1994 and they’re still supporting us today,” Berkshire Brewing Company CEO Gary Bogoff said.

The fun continues on Sunday night, with even more performances expected to take the stage.