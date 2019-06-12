Greenfield awarded grant for disaster recovery plan

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state awarded $22,000 to the City of Greenfield to make plans to prepare for weather-related catastrophes.

The “MVP” program provides funding to begin planning for weather-disaster recovery efforts. The grant is the first step in the planning process for the city to complete vulnerability assessments and develop action-oriented resiliency plans.

It exists to deal with events like Tropical Storm Irene, which left widespread damage in August of 2011, especially in Franklin CountyA year later, Superstorm Sandy flooded several parts of Franklin County.

Greenfield’s Planning Director Eric Twarog told 22News the grant will allow the city to be better prepared for severe weather events. He said, “Those events caused a lot of infrastructure [damage]. Our water supply had been breached. A lot of money to repair in the order of $11-million worth of damage for infrastructure.”

Communities that complete the MVP program become certified and are then eligible for additional state funding.

Greenfield has until June 30th, 2020 to complete the requirements for both the MVP grant and a Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant.