GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Business Association is welcoming the community to come to support local businesses at the 2022 Greenfield Business Showcase Tuesday night.

This event will be held at the Hawks and Reeds Performing Arts Center, from 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday evening and will feature products and services from a variety of local businesses. It’s a great way for people in the community to share their work, meet new people, and build new business relationships within the city. This event is free and open to the public.