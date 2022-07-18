GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new president has been appointed at Greenfield Community College, Dr. Michelle Schutt, effective July 18.

Schutt currently serves as vice president of community and learner services for the College of Southern Idaho (CSI), Idaho’s first Hispanic Serving Institution.

On June 21, the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education approved Dr. Schutt’s appointment.

“From the moment I began researching Greenfield Community College, I was immediately drawn to the campus’s core values. I am honored by the opportunity to serve Greenfield Community College as its next president and I look forward to ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of the students, employees, alumni and community members we serve,” Dr. Schutt said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Michelle Schutt to Greenfield Community College,” said Hector Toledo, chair of GCC’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Schutt is a strong and passionate leader who embraces the mission and vision of our institution and we are confident that she will be a tremendous addition to the community. In spite of the challenges higher education has faced, Dr. Schutt’s recent successes in enrollment, retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts show the outstanding potential she is bringing to GCC.”

Dr. Schutt will take over as president of GCC from Dr. Richard Hopper, who has served as interim president since August 2021.

Over the past 20 years, Schutt has held leadership roles in all aspects of higher education, including student affairs, academic services, and community learning. Throughout her career, Dr. Schutt has demonstrated visionary leadership that has led to measurable enrollment and retention results. In spite of nationwide reductions due to the pandemic and an expected institutional decline of 15 percent, Schutt oversaw an enrollment increase of 3 percent at CSI during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been an integral part of Dr. Schutt’s career. Her efforts at CSI led to a 9 percent growth in Latinx enrollment, increased access to non-English speaking services across all departments, and a gender-neutral restroom petition.

She has also served as vice president for student services at CSI since 2015, in addition to her most recent role as vice president of community and learner services. Additionally, she has taught college-level courses each semester and worked closely with state legislators on education issues. In addition to her work at CSI, Dr. Schutt has held positions at Penn State University, the University of Wyoming, Hanover College, and St. Cloud State University.