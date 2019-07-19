Greenfield convicted sex offender charged with child exploitation

A convicted sex offender from Greenfield is facing federal charges for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child in the Philippines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Charles Fox, 44, was indicted on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of receipt of child pornography. He was arrested on June 26th and charged by a criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Fox had a 12 year old girl in the Philippines send sexually explicit photos to him through Facebook Messanger. He allegedly paid for the images through Western Union.

Court documents show Fox was on probation at the time of his arrest. He is currently being held without the right to bail. If convicted, Fox faces up to 50 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.