GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Recreation Department’s cornhole tournament has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

The city is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise money for summertime firework displays. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, adult beverages, kids activities and more.

The tournament will be double elimination and all levels of player are welcome, but you must be 18 and up. It costs 50-dollars to enter. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

You can register online, check-in begins Thursday at five in the evening.