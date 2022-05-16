GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, May 16, Greenfield will be closing off Court Square to traffic to make way for a seasonal pedestrian plaza.

According to the city, the configuration will be similar to last year with more handicapped parking available behind the city hall.

Planters will be used to block off traffic to court square between main street and newton place.

“We reviewed feedback from last year’s pilot closure and the overwhelming message was that the community wants more events on Court Square and the Town Common,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Though some people asked for Court Square to remain open to one-way traffic, it’s not something that we can safely accommodate without costly infrastructure upgrades.”

There is a full schedule of events planned for the area, including a farmers’ market every Saturday and the Greenfield bee fest coming up May 21.

Full list of events scheduled for Court Square and the Common this season include:

The Greenfield Farmers’ Market every Saturday

The Common Series art activities hosted by the Greenfield Recreation Dept. – May 18

The Greenfield Bee Fest – May 21

Greenfield Community College Day – June 4

Stone Soup Cafe’s 10th Birthday Party – June 12

The Common Series art activities hosted by the Greenfield Recreation Dept. – June 15

16th Annual Harvest Supper Celebration – August 27

Vintage Days – September 24 and 25

Other events still in development include food, dancing, live music, and youth activities. During the Green River Festival, June 24-26, Court Square will also serve as a shuttle bus pickup area.