GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield planning board approved the mayor’s proposal to expand the industrial development zone near route 2. The decision initiates the process of rezoning 11 parcels east of kind street and north of the french king highway, which provides an area for mixed retail.

The parcel will be zoned for manufacturing and industrial developments, in an effort to help advance manufacturing businesses and the city’s tax base. A joint public hearing will be held in the near future and then a final vote will need to be made by the City Council., to certify the changes.