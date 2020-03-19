Greenfield extending excise tax payment deadline

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Greenfield is extending the due date on paying excise taxes.
22News received a news release from Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s office on Thursday announcing the extension.
The city is extending the due date from March 23, 2020 to April 6, 2020. The city also will not be adding any demand fees to bills for excise, water/sewer, real estate and personal property beginning March 19 until, according to the release, “we are out of this period of crisis and we are back to normal operations here in the City Hall.”