GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To prepare for the busy fall tourism season, the City has redesigned the VisitGreenfieldMA website. New features of the site include improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions, and dining and retail listings.

“VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events in Greenfield,” said Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams. “This new website will make it even easier for visitors and residents alike to connect with entertainment, shops and restaurants that define Greenfield as a cultural destination.”

Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism funded the redesign of the website. Marion, Massachusetts-based Design Principles performed the work. Since the website launched in 2015, this is the first redesign.