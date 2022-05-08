GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield announced an increase in trash fees for their “pay as you throw” collection program.

The city announced Friday that the increase comes after the company they were contracting with Community Eco-power had declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

According to the news release from the city of Greenfield’s mayor’s office, on May 31, the sticker price for a 33-gallon bag will be 50 cents higher than $3 and the sticker price for a 13-gallon bag will be 25 cents higher than $2. At the Greenfield Transfer Station, costs to dispose of certain items are also going up in price. The price for vehicle decals to enter the Transfer Station will remain at $20.

Greenfield entered a ‘bridge contract’ that comes with higher rates.

“Cancellation of our contract sent us scrambling to find a place to send our trash,” said Public Works Director Marlo Warner. “Without a bridge contract to tide us over until July 1 and the new fiscal year, we would have had no place to dispose of our garbage starting April 14. At the same time, we’re being faced with increased costs for handling, materials and diesel fuel.”

Suitable pricing for a long-term contract is being arranged by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and should take effect by July 1.