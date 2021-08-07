Greenfield Police break up disturbance; two arrested

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 10 p.m. Friday, Greenfield Police with Montague, Deerfield Police and Massachusetts State Police, broke up a disturbance leaving two officers injured and two individuals arrested.

In a statement published to the Greenfield Massachusetts Police Department’s social media page, authorities report that police arrived to see a large fight with approximately 30-50 people involved. Police saying in the social media post that the fight happened on a portion of Main Street near the intersection of Miles Street.

At least one State Trooper and Greenfield Officer was assaulted by the group, receiving minor injuries. Greenfield police reported that two individuals were arrested including a minor. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and additional charges. Massachusetts State Police has released that they plan to charge others for the assaults on the injured Officers.