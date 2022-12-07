GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Arrests have been made in Greenfield following several packages being stolen from residents in the city.

Officers arrested two suspects Tuesday night after they were believed to be the ones responsible for multiple stolen packages across the area.

Porch pirates are people who steal packages off of your doorstep and this crime of oppurtunity is alarmingly popular.

“Around this time of year a lot of people are ordering via online services and having packages delivered. We have seen it in the past with stealing packages from other people’s porches.,” Greenfield Lieutenant Dan McCarthy told 22News.

And while avoiding package theft seems impossible there are some simple steps you can take as a homeowner to avoid having someone come to your front porch and steal what you ordered.

Lieutenant McCarthy told 22News that the visibility of packages are important as criminals such as the ones in Greenfield drive around looking for houses with packages clearly in front of them.

McCarthy said his father came up with a solution

“So the packages aren’t visible there’s a box there with a top and that’s where he has his packages delivered to. It’s an interesting idea,” said McCarthy.

Some other tips to avoid theft opt to have the deliverer obtain a signature upon delivery. Have the deliverer leave the package at the back door rather than on the front porch, and track the packages after ordering so you’ll know when they’ll arrive.

The Greenfield Police have recovered the items that were stolen and for the ones that don’t have the label on them. you can reach out to the department with your name address and what your missing.