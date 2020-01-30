Greenfield Police investigating officer-involved crash on Federal Street

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield Police officer was involved in a crash in the Federal Street area of the city late Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, minor injuries were reported in the crash that happened at the intersection of Federal and Silver streets around 11:27 a.m.

The crash involved a 2004 Toyota that was traveling west on Silver Street.

The department said a preliminary investigation showed that the officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was traveling north from Federal Street onto Bernardston Road when the crash occurred.

Both vehicles in the crash sustained heavy damage, causing road closures in the area for a short time. The Greenfield Police Department said they are investigating the crash.