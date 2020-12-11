Greenfield public library announces programs for December and January

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library has announced its schedule for December 14 through January 2.

The library will close at 12 pm on Thursday, December 24 for Christmas Eve and will be closed all day Friday, December 25 and Saturday, December 26 for Christmas. It will reopen Monday, December 28 at 2 pm for doorside pickup.

The library will close at 12 pm on Thursday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve and will be closed all day Friday, January 1 and Saturday, January 2 for New Year’s, and will reopen Monday, January 4 at 2 pm for doorside pickup.

The library has 2 laptops available as part of their “Laptops on the Lawn” program. Each laptop comes equipped with internet browsers and LibreOffice, an office software suite with word processing and spreadsheet capabilities.

The “Virtual Cookie Exchange” will take place on December 17, at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to share their favorite holiday cookie recipes and find out what others are baking. You can participate by sharing a recipe of the holiday cookies you are baking this year by email. Be sure to include a photo. The deadline for submission is Monday, December 14.

The library pick-up hours are from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m Thursday through Saturday.

The library remains closed for in-person browsing but it is open for door side pick-ups.

