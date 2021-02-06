Greenfield Public Library announces programs for February

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library has announced its schedule for February.

The library will be closed on February 15, for Presidents’ Day but will reopen on February 16, at 2 pm for door-side pickup.

The library is also currently open for door side pick-up from Monday through Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This month the library offers:

Laptops on the Lawn: Weather Dependent : A laptop that comes equipped with internet browsers and LibreOffice, an office software suite with word processing and spreadsheet capabilities. The 45-minute laptop sessions can be reserved in advance, and laptops must be used on the library’s front lawn.

Creativebug: Video classes taught by top designers and artists provided by the Friends of the Greenfield Public Library, and available to GPL cardholders only.

Friends of the Greenfield Public Library 30th Annual Poet’s Seat Poetry Contest : The contest is open to Franklin County residents and to students ages 12 to 18 attending Franklin County schools. The last day for submitting poetry is March 17, 2021.

Authors and Artists Festival Reading Series, on February 7: An event where The Way of Imagination by Scott Russell Sanders will be discussed while the author also joins the discussion.

Blind Date with a Book, February 8 through February 20 : A game where a “mystery” book will be ready to pick up during our door side pick up hours.

Mother Goose On The Loose, Tuesday, February 9,16 and 23 : A virtual story hour for children age 3 and under.

Craft Night: Get Creative with Colored Pencils on February 25 : An introductory class on using colored pencils that teaches participants “to blend hues and distribute colors evenly for balance and cohesion.” Pre-registration is required, and a maximum of 12 people can sign up.

Genre-Flecting Book Club on February 11: A virtual genre-flecting book club to discuss a benchmark title in a specific genre, along with another title to compare appeal factors. This month’s benchmark selection is The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead.

Ask Me Anything with Dr. Cady Coleman, Former Astronaut, February 12: A former NASA Astronaut and retired Air Force Colonel from Shelburne Falls will give a virtual where she will talk about her adventures in space, and take questions about her experience.

Mother Goose On The Loose, Friday, February 12, 19 and 26 : A virtual story hour for children age 3 and under.

Meet Your Neighbors: GPL Cooking Circle on February 18: A virtual recipe exchange recipes containing chocolate. All recipes will be shared and the deadline for submission is on February 15.

Authors and Artists Free Virtual Festival 2021 on February 27 and 28 : Two days of virtual author presentations and related programming exploring the theme “Honoring Nature.”

For more information visit greenfieldpubliclibrary.org.