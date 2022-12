GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Redevelopment Authority has issued a request for the renovation and redevelopment of the First National Bank Building.

The landmark art deco building, dating back to 1929, sits in the heart of downtown, facing Court Square. Redevelopment plans may include replacing much of the building.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner says this building has a lot of potential, and ideas for the space range from retail, entertainment, boutique, hotel, or food hall.