Greenfield Relay for Life raises money for cancer research

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County residents and the American Cancer Society are walking for people who have been impacted by cancer. They’re also remembering loved ones lost.

Thousands of people came together to support and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers.

At Relay For Life events, no one faces cancer alone. The annual event supports the mission of the American Cancer Society, raising funds for cancer research, services for cancer patients, cancer education, and advocacy at the state and federal level.

Thank you to @RelayForLife of Franklin County for having me as this year’s emcee.

Today, we celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that takes too much from too many.

This year’s fundraising goal is $235,000. So far, they’ve raised more than half at nearly $170,000. At Relay For Life, no donation is too small… every dollar counts.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Relay.

The Relay For Life kicked off at 6:00 p.m. and participants will be walking through the night until 3:00 a.m. Saturday afternoon.

This year, an estimated 1.3 million people in the U.S. will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society fight cancer.