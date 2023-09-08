HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Savings Bank is holding a fundraiser to benefit Cancer Connection.

The event is being held at Greenfield Savings Bank located at 140 Russell Street (Route 9) on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vice President of Business Development and Director of Philanthropy at Greenfield Savings Bank Tara Brewster is hosting the Bed-in event with furnishings provided by Andy’s Oak Shoppe. Watch the event live on Facebook.

Cancer Connection offers free, nonmedical programs and services for people facing cancer and their families and caregivers. To donate, visit the Hadley location for music, food from local businesses, surprises, special guests, and more. You can also donate online or call 774-272-4366.

Monte Belmonte, who retired as the host of Mornings with Monte on 93.9 The River, retired in December. He held the Bed-In event for 17 years to raise awareness and funds.

A $15,000 Community Leadership Challenge Grant was provided by Greenfield Savings Bank along with partnerships of the following radio stations:

WRSI The River (93.9 FM)

WHMP (101.5 FM)

Bear Country Radio (95.3 FM, 1240AM, 1400 AM)

iHeart Radio MIX (93.1 FM)

KIX (100.9)

WHYN News Radio (560 AM)