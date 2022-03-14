Green is the new yellow for 33-gallon stickers—for now

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield DPW is forced to change the collection stickers due to a supply chain shortage.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Greenfield City Hall, the DPW is temporarily changing the color collection stickers for large trash bags in its pay-as-throw trash collection program. For 33-gallon bags, the new sticker color will appear as green and smaller 13-gallon bags will have the same pink color.

“Faced with the prospect of waiting months to get new yellow stickers because of the supply-chain crunch, we decided to go with the lime green stickers to ensure trash collection continues uninterrupted,” said Public Works Director Marlo Warner. “Some people felt the yellow stickers had a green hue to begin with, so we’re hopeful the transition will be seamless.”

The new green stickers will start during the week of March 14 to March 20 and are to stay until yellow stickers are in stock again.

Local retailers and Greenfield City Hall will have pay-as-you-throw stickers readily available for purchase. Stickers for large bags cost $2.50 each and $1.75 for smaller bags.