Greenfield will open vaccination site on February 9

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Massachusetts Health Department will open a vaccination clinic on February 9, in the John Zon Community Center located at 35 Pleasant Street according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The clinic is currently for residents of Franklin County aged 75 or over and anyone still needing vaccination from the priority groups in phase 1.

To register residents can call 413-775-6411 or use one of the links below to register online.

All voice mails to the phone line will be answered and residents are asked to leave a name and phone number.



Vaccination registration links:

February 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. https://www.maimmunizations.org/clinic/private_registration/273f5b96-e26f-4bdb-8c6b-206cf51cb739.

February 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. https://www.maimmunizations.org//clinic/private_registration/31ee8131-7933-4d92-bbc6-2d56cdad7718.

February 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. https://www.maimmunizations.org//clinic/private_registration/8cc77b93-6f69-4827-9126-806f5ab3e72b.

February 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. https://www.maimmunizations.org//clinic/private_registration/fa127e5d-62b5-4f19-94bb-ecafc678db3c.

The Greenfield Police also wants to remind residents that the number of available appointments each day will be limited due to the unclear availability of vaccination doses.

Residents on the waitlist will be notified of available appointments until additional inventory of the vaccine is confirmed by the clinic.

Residents who wish to register, have to check their vaccine eligibility at https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.