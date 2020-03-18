Greenwood sisters reflect shortened softball season together

GREENWOOD, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Greenwood softball players and sisters Karlie and Vaye Savage only had one season to play the game together, and that season may be ending prematurely.

Sophomore Vaye Savage is a catcher for the Rangers and missed last season due to torn ligament in her thumb. This year was the first and only season to play with her sister and senior pitcher, Karlie.

“It’s honestly so much fun like the last tournament I got to pitch and she was actually catching for a game so that was fun,” Karlie said.

Vaye said the two are able to communicate really well when they play, often without words.

The UIL announced all athletic games and practices will be suspended starting this week until March 29th to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. If the UIL cancels the season outright, it will cut short the sisters’ only season to play high school ball together.

Karlie and Vaye said they are thankful for the few games they got to play together.

“I’m just glad we got to have like the little time that we did,” Karlie said.

Watch the video above for the full story.