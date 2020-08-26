Grizzly Creek Fire Aug. 26: Containment jumps from 44% to 61%

Following a transfer of command from the Great Basin Team 1, the Alaska Type 1 Incident

Management Team took charge of the fire at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday was another successful day on the fireline, as containment increased to 61%. The Grizzly Creek Fire, burning in Glenwood Canyon, is 32,060 acres. Containment lines continued to hold, despite strong outflow winds that swept across the fire east to west early Tuesday evening due to passing thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected over the fire Wednesday.

Firefighters wrapped up a successful, multi-day firing operation on Spruce Ridge above Bair Ranch, burning out an internal bowl of unburned fuel that will connect containment lines. Firefighters will be patrolling and mopping up the firing operation over the next few days to ensure there are no spot fires across the line.

Fire activity was minimal elsewhere on the fire Tuesday. Interior smokes popped up in the usual places, such as the No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages, and will continue to do so until significant rainfall. Personnel hiked into Hanging Lake National Natural Landmark to identify hazard trees that need to be removed and reported no smokes in the area.

Assisted by operations personnel from the Great Basin Team 1, fire managers with the Alaska Team have spent the last two days scouting the fire to get oriented and build on established objectives. Firefighters will continue patrolling and reinforcing containment lines while looking for opportunities to improve contingency lines to the north and south if the fire becomes more active in those areas.

Interstate 70 remains open to two-way traffic but motorists should expect periodic delays due to possible firefighting activity or other work-related powerline and road repairs.

