(WWLP) – In the last year, the prices of groceries have reached their biggest increase since 1979. The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months, climbing by 13.5 percent Many food categories have reached a record high, led by eggs, which surged by 40 percent.

Due to the bird flu outbreak, which has deeply affected egg-producing flocks. The Agriculture Department said factors for the increase are due to supply chain issues and an increase in transportation and labor costs.

However, as of late, there may be some relief, according to a survey from Purdue, consumer estimates of annual food price inflation, for both the past 12 months and the next 12 months are decreasing. Food prices should start to come down, through the end of the year and into 2023, due to higher interest rates, lower commodity prices, and lower energy prices.