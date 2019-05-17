COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The famous feline known as “Grumpy Cat” has died.
Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
According to Grumpy Cat’s Twitter page, the irritable looking but loveable feline died in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha, Tuesday due to complications from a recent urinary tract infection.
“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough,” the Twitter account announced.
