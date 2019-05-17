“Grumpy Cat” has died

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The famous feline known as “Grumpy Cat” has died. 

According to Grumpy Cat’s Twitter page, the irritable looking but loveable feline died in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha, Tuesday due to complications from a recent urinary tract infection.  

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough,” the Twitter account announced. 

