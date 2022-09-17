WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney general Maura Healey, who is running for governor, paid a visit to the city of West Springfield earlier Saturday afternoon on one of her campaigns stops in western Massachusetts.

Healey was at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield to connect with voters and local officials. 22News spoke with Healey about how she planned to connect with western mass voters Saturday. “It’s about getting out, talking to people, I’m siked to be at the Big E, I love this,” said Healy. “We are trying to get in touch with a lot of people across the state, especially in Massachusetts.”

She says the Big E is an economic driver for the region and she wants to do all she can to support it. However, her focus around the state will be on creating more jobs and tackling the climate crisis. “Just making sure we are making those investments in infrastructure and driving down real issues when it comes down to affordability, driving down taxes, cost of housing, and really looking to grow jobs,” said Healey.

22News also got Maura’s reaction to Florida recently flying in migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Healey says that she believes it to be unfortunate to see the use of people in that way. “My team continues to talk to the Baker Administration and local leaders and legislative leaders,” she expressed. “The focus has been and continues to be making sure that the migrants get the housing and are cared for. Which they are being cared for now.”

In attendance, Saturday was also West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, Rep. Mike Finn, and Rep. Orlando Ramos. The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8.