Gubernatorial candidate visits Waco

WACO, Texas – Retired LT COL Allen West held a meet and greet Wednesday at Z’s on the Curry to continue his campaign towards the governor’s seat.

West spent 22 years in the United States Army before turning to politics, winning the Chair of the Texas Republican Party. Now, he is turning toward a larger seat.

“When I saw the stiff arm that we were getting, I decided that maybe it was time to step down from being the chairman and step up to run for governor,” he said.

West met with multiple supporters who not only share his beliefs, but to hear from the voters on what they want to see in the next state leader.

“That’s what I want to do, get out there and engage,” he said. “And I think that’s a very important part of the free market. And so, I’m just a strong constitutional conservative. I’m not a career politician. The only career I had was in the military.”

People came from all over to see COL West and hear him speak – like the Davis family – who are hoping for a governor which will do what they say they’ll do.

“I’m ready to actually have a true leader that lives his life by Godly principles and wants the best for Texas,” John Davis, of Alvord, said. “And I feel like that’s exactly what we’ve got with Colonel Allen West.”

West explained that it is truly up to the people to decide who they want as a Republican candidate for the position, and he believes he proved he is up for the task.

When asked about changes in any of Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies, he said that they should have come along sooner.

“Today constitutional carry went into effect, and that was something that we finally got passed,” West said. “I would just have to ask the governor, ‘Why didn’t that get passed in your very first Legislative Session, when you were here?’ Because Texas should not be the 20th or 21st state to pass constitutional carry. We should have been at the forefront.”

West said he would also like to see the newly-implemented Heartbeat Bill have stronger repercussions for those who go against the new law, criminal charges instead of civil.

For more information on West’s campaign, you can click here.