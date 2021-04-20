Guild Esports wins ‘Rocket League’ trophy

Following its Fortnite victory, the Rocket League win solidifies Guild’s place in coming tournaments

(VENN) – Rocket League is a popular video game with a strong esports following. Gameplay is like NASCAR meets FIFA, as players drive race cars across a field, attempting to push a large soccer ball into a goal.

Guild Esports is a new gaming organization with a fashion line, team of content creators, and esports teams across Fortnite, VALORANT, FIFA and Rocket League.

Guild Esports, a London-based esports organization, won its second major trophy this weekend after winning the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) EU Spring Regional.

Thomas “ThO” Binkhorst, Joseph “Noly” Kidd and David “Deevo” Morrow defeated Aether in the finals on April 18, winning $30,000. The broadcast boasted over 100,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

“Guild Esports continues to go from strength to strength,” said Carleton Curtis, Guild Esports executive chairman. “This latest result confirmed our Rocket League team to be one of the best in Europe and a true EU championship title contender.”

The championship has cemented Guild Esports as one of the top European Rocket League teams, securing their place in the next two Rocket League competitions. The RLCS Season X – Spring European Major is set to take place May 15-16, and the RLCS Season X – European Championship is scheduled for June 16-20.

“Our commitment to a top tier holistic approach to performance continues to pay off,” said Grant Rousseau, Guild’s director of esports. “Guild Esports has secured its second trophy in quick succession, after our victory at Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), we are excited to see the progress Guild as a whole is making and I’m confident there’s many more trophies to come.”

Guild Esports is a relatively new esports organization, having launched less than a year ago in June 2020. It strives to build a culture of excellence throughout its organization, celebrating and harnessing the diverse and tribal loyalty of sports enthusiasts worldwide.