Guilty verdict in shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP)- A guilty verdict in the trial of a man who shot and killed a Cape Cod police officer in 2018.

A Barnstable Superior Court jury Friday found Thomas Latanowich guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon was shot and killed when he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation. Gannon’s dog, Nero, also was shot but survived.

Latanowich was sentenced to life in prison, but will be eligible for parole after at least 35 years.