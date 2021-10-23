Guinea pigs found abandoned in Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Animal Control is scrambling to find homes for 10 guinea pigs that were found abandoned in Roger Williams Park.

The guinea pigs were found in a box near the Roger Williams Park Softball Field earlier this week, according to Providence Animal Control.

“Understandably, it can be hard to surrender sometimes, but this is not the answer,” Providence Animal Control said in a social media post.

Providence Animal Control is now asking shelters or rescues across the state to take and care for some of the guinea pigs, adding that the females may be pregnant.

It’s unclear if police are actively searching for whoever abandoned the guinea pigs.

12 News has reached out to Providence Animal Control for more information but has yet to hear back.