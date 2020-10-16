Guinness donating to local food banks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guinness is donating to local food banks throughout New York for the holiday season.

Between now and January 1, for every limited-edition Guinness Gives Back pack sold, the company will donate $1 to Feeding New York State to combat food insecurity. They have nine member food banks across the state, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York being their local chapter.

“With many of the usual holiday cues missing this year, we wanted to spread some holiday magic and help support those who have long supported us,” said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. “The Guinness Gives Back pack reinforces our commitment to uplifting American communities as we rebuild and emerge together.”

Guinness Gives Back eight-packs are available nationwide, offering Draught Stout in 14.9-ounce cans.

Guiness will donate $1 per limited-edition sold, with a maximum donation of $750,000. They also encourage using #GuinnessGivesBackNY on social media to raise awareness through the end of the year December 31. Every use of the hashtag that also tags @FoodBankAssnNYS and @GuinessUS will trigger an additional $1 from Guiness, for a total up to $100,000.

Outside of New York, they’ll donate locally to the California Association of Food Banks, the Greater Boston Food Bank, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Outside of those markets, the beneficiary is Direct Relief, a nonprofit focused on fighting poverty.

Guinness also recently committed $2 million to coronavirus relief efforts and social justice organizations.