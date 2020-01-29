Gun bills fuel push for Virginia split

(WDVM/NBC News) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are supporting a proposed resolution allowing counties in Virginia to secede and join the state of West Virginia.

“This resolution effectively puts our welcome sign inviting any counties in Virginia to become part of the state of West Virginia,” Falwell Jr. said Tuesday at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Republicans are concerned that Democrats are infringing on Virginian’s rights, referencing gun control legislation introduced in Virginia’s general assembly.

Falwell says Democratic representation in Virginia’s capital is the result of the strong Democratic presence in northern Virginia, and is not reflective of the entire state of Virginia.

